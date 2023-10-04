With the fourth quarter of the year officially in full swing and the holiday season set to begin soon, RVA native Ambitious RICH feeds the streets with a motivational masterpiece he calls “Slight.” Produced by Billboard chart-topping instrumentalist MØW, most known for his work with Trey Songz, Pusha T, and Davido, the inspirational single from the Virginia rapper is an anthem for underdogs determined to make a way.

“Might take some L’s but that sh*t slight, really explains the song overall. When you sign up to do whatever it is you do you can’t allow any negative thoughts or circumstances derail you from your vision. Anytime you fall you got to get right back up. A moment is only temporary, ambition and the grind are forever,” says the proud father in an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

Presenting a genuine sound that fans can enjoy through vivid lyrics and electrifying storytelling, Ambitious RICH is a Richmond-based Hip-Hop artist with the potential to become your new favorite artist immediately after pressing play on one of his songs. Hoping to showcase both his potent pen and studio IQ, RICH plans to continue delivering more content consistently to help paint the pictures his words draw. With a promise to provide listeners with quality as well as timeless music, not only is his future bright it’s secure.

Stream “Slight” on your DSP of choice after the jump and expect the accompanying visual to be released later this month.