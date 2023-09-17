Following a well-received collaboration with Bankrol Hayden, Brooklyn’s own YHIM connects with platinum producer Hugo Black for his latest single “Clap.” Set to live on a yet-to-be-titled EP arriving later this fall, the New York native’s brand new cut is aimed at booty-ful broads looking to have a good time.

In an exclusive press statement given to Medium Creative Agency, the rising rap act reveals: “This track was made with the intent to get women on the dance floor and for me to engage with my fans during live performances. So as long as I accomplish those two things, it did what it was supposed to do.”

YHIM (pronounced Why-Him) is a rapper, songwriter, and producer hailing from East Flatbush in BK. The young versatile artist, whose musical ability goes far beyond his years, has always used music as a form of therapy as well as celebration. When creating, he’s led by his emotions and real-time events that transcend his artistry while helping him engage with fans from all walks of life.

His passion is clearly displayed in his earlier work (‘Y Pacino’ 2019) and his matching work ethic is simply described by his favorite quote, “No time left.” YHIM’s supporters have described his music as witty, influential, and inspiring. Harnessing the ability to remain true to his sound while appealing to Hip-Hop’s new era in addition to his exceptional wordplay has listeners gravitating towards his catalog daily.

Make it “Clap” on your preferred DSP of choice below and watch the music video for “I Want (Remix)” | HERE via Foundation Media/Boss Life Music.