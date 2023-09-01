Following “Spit” featuring Nicki Minaj signee and fellow Baltimore native Tate Kobang, Tmcthedon (@Artofthedon) unloads a lethal 2-pack of singles including “Headshots” and “Jayda” ahead of his Heartless Romantic album. Produced by Billboard-chart-topping instrumentalist AirWay, most known for his instrumentation on Kodak Black’s “Follow Me,” “Headshots” comes paired with the Set It Off TV-filmed and edited motion picture while “Jayda” pays homage to enticing entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves.

Shot on location in the DMV, the visual treatment for “Headshots” was written by Gregory James II; who also styled the talented Hip-Hop act for the Oscar-worthy small-screen performance. The HD clip captures the Asylum Records’ recording artist and an accomplice picking up additional members of their posse in a Redeye after a successful bank heist.

A melodic, Maryland-based musician whose name denotes his membership in The Money Circle, Tmcthedon beat the toughest of odds by exercising his raw emotion into every verse and hook. Growing up he witnessed his father and siblings take on music as a career so, to no surprise, he gravitated to music at a young age, penning his ideas at each chance he could get.

He has crafted numerous independent bodies of work dating back to 2019. That was the year he issued the Thinking Out Loud EP and Sincerly The Don, which featured regional breakthrough “Hellcat.” Another EP, For the Fans, was released in 2020. Projects Art of A Don, Off The Moon, Broken Strings, and Sincerely The Don 2 would be dropped on DSPs over the next few years, paving the way for his forthcoming LP Heartless Romantic.

Watch the music video for “Headshots” and stream the audio for “Jayda” below. Heartless Romantic is set to be released next month.