Jesea Lee sits down with Buddy Nielsen to discuss many things including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which the band was supposed to play, but could see the writing on the wall and booked a back up gig.

“When we heard Blue Ridge was canceling on Saturday I said, oh, they’re probably gonna cancel Sunday. So we better figure something out. So we made some calls and as soon as we heard that Blue Ridge was canceling Sunday, we put it up.” – Buddy

Other topics of the show include;

Juice WRLD was a huge Senses Fail fan, his (former?) beef with Chris “Fronzilla” Fronzak/Attila, the tour where My Chemical Romance OPENED for them, the current state of AltPress Magazine, current metalcore bands, his unexpected dream collab with Lil Uzi Vert and more!!