Vinnin, the 19-year-old musical prodigy who recently inked a distribution deal with EMPIRE, has once again demonstrated his meteoric rise in the music industry. His latest triumph comes from his single “See Me Now,” collaborated with popular Scarborough producer, Yanchan, which has been crowned the #41 position on Vevo’s esteemed Teen Hip-Hop and R&B Chart.

“See Me Now,” a mesmerizing composition that seamlessly blends elements of hip-hop and R&B, has captured the hearts of fans and industry professionals alike. Vinnin’s ability to craft compelling narratives through his music is evident in this track, as he navigates themes of self-discovery and empowerment, resonating profoundly with his listeners.

“We’re witnessing an artist in the making,” remarked A&Rs at EMPIRE. “Vinnin’s knack for creating music that speaks to the youth culture is undeniable. His dedication to his craft is inspiring, and his rise on Vevo’s Teen Hip-Hop and R&B Chart is a testament to his unwavering talent.”

Vinnin’s journey from his early days making music in his bedroom to his current status as an emerging sensation has been marked by a series of achievements that continue to set him apart. With his debut single “Top of the Game” earning a spot on the NBA 2K21 soundtrack and his recent success on Vevo’s chart, Vinnin’s trajectory is one that exemplifies the power of youthful passion and artistic innovation.

“I am humbled and excited by the response ‘See Me Now’ has received,” Vinnin expressed. “This recognition on Vevo’s chart is a huge milestone for me, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share my music with the world.”

Having been a part of this year’s Kothu Fest lineup and delivering an electrifying performance at Yonge and Dundas Square, right in front of the iconic Eaton Centre, he is now poised to take his talent even further. The spotlight continues to shine on him as he prepares to open for Jay Critch’s highly anticipated show in Waterloo. The journey from local stages to sharing the spotlight with renowned artists marks a remarkable ascent for him in the music scene.

As Vinnin’s journey unfolds under the guidance of EMPIRE, the music world eagerly anticipates the next chapter of his artistic evolution. With a devoted fan base and impressive accomplishments, Vinnin is poised to solidify his place among the industry’s brightest stars.