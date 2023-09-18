After “Chasing The Bag” with help from Zaytoven, E Mozzy & C-Plus, then securing the “Bag” alongside Nef The Pharaoh & Tre Staxx, Rocca Varnado delivers his brand new album ‘Blueprint Roc.’ Spearheaded by standout singles “Throw A Bag” featuring Gritty Lex & Ralfy The Plug, “Ain’t Playin Aout You” featuring Rue, “Like Me” featuring Too $hort & Rayven Justice, “Name On It” featuring ALLBLACK & Slimmy B, “Heal From” featuring Sam Opoku, “On The Road” produced by Larry June’s DJ Dvme, and “President” featuring Benny The Butcher. the latest LP from Snoop Dogg’s first cousin marks a new chapter in the Sacramento-native’s musical journey.

Comprised of 16 cohesive tracks, the Jermaine Fox executive-produced project includes guest vocals from Reo Varnado, Yumz Awkword, Brandy Brown, E D D Y, and Bank Gxd. A&R’d by EMPIRE’s Artist Relations Director Domo Jones, additional instrumentation for the fresh body of work comes compliments of Sincere Noble, JabariOnTheBeat, DTB, Kayro, Pa dre, Temper Beats, Dee Money, HardKnock, and Kacey Khalil.

Stream ‘Blueprint Roc’ in its entirety via Blueprint Capital Records / Underdogg Productions on your DSP of choice below.