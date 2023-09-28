BK spitter Radamiz readies fans and critics alike ahead of his forthcoming album El Duende! with the Verde Madera-produced collaboration “The Monk’s Ferrari.” The brand new track follows the FifthGod-directed visual for the NYC natives Dom McLennon & Wiki-assisted cut “Big Pharma,” taken off his well-received Gnashing, Teeth project, and successfully sets the tone for future supporting singles.

“This is the first song Verde Madera and I are releasing together after building a 10-year friendship. The title comes from a book that was at our AirBnB in Topanga called The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari. Verde had just made those two beats the morning I showed up and when I heard them, we decided to merge them before I added my vocals. I knew we had something special immediately. Verde was also the graphic designer for my last 3-song EP 3 Days Outside Your Body, so it really all is serendipitous,” says the talented lyricist in an exclusive press statement given to Medium Creative Agency.

If the soul could be translated, its imprint pressed into wax or reverberated through speakers, Bedstuy-born wordsmith Radamiz is the kind of artist who would dedicate himself to the pursuit of such a legacy. Radamiz is from the New York City borough of Brooklyn where his music, an effervescent mix of sensitive poetic musings and the braggadocious wanderings of an expansive mind, leaves no philosophical stone unturned. Yet for all his complex inner musings, the 30-year-old’s true gift is his ability to see himself in others, and then translate the unspoken dreams, fears, failures, victories, and a litany of other emotions that swirl together to create the human experience.

Press play on “The Monk’s Ferrari” below via your DSP of choice, compliments of Big Enough Home / STEM, and follow Radamiz on IG.