Seattle’s very own PRETTY AWKWARD is here to inspire you to embrace your quirks and dance to your own rhythm with their debut full-length album, Get Weird. This 11-track masterpiece effortlessly blends alternative rock and pop sounds into an intoxicating mix that’s as catchy as it is meaningful.

PRETTY AWKWARD has once again proven themselves to be ahead of the game when it comes to production and songwriting. Get Weird boasts instantly engaging melodies that hit just as hard on the thirtieth listen as they do on the first. Each track is a testament to the band’s creative prowess, demonstrating their ability to craft songs that not only resonate but also linger in your mind long after the music stops.

This album isn’t just a collection of songs; it’s an anthem for embracing individuality. Get Weird encourages you to be unapologetically yourself, to be strange, to be different, because that’s what makes you unique. It’s a celebration of the beautiful, messy, and wonderfully awkward human experience. PRETTY AWKWARD’s music exudes this message, inviting you to join them on a journey where authenticity and weirdness are celebrated.

If Warped Tour were still in existence, PRETTY AWKWARD would be destined to headline it. This statement couldn’t be truer. Their electrifying sound, combined with the heartfelt lyrics, is tailor-made for a festival stage. Get Weird takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions, from the high-energy tracks like Hang Out and Misfits to the introspective Long Gone and the anthemic Higher. It’s a sonic adventure that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

The title track, Get Weird, perfectly encapsulates the band’s ethos. It’s a rallying cry for embracing your eccentricities, set to an infectious melody that will have you singing along in no time. PRETTY AWKWARD’s playful dance with the universe shines through in every note, leaving you feeling uplifted and inspired.

This album’s diversity is another one of its strengths. From the raw energy of Bad Habit to the dreamy vibes of Castle Walls and the introspective Bored, PRETTY AWKWARD showcases their versatility. It’s this willingness to explore different genres and styles that sets them apart and makes Get Weird an exciting listen.

Austin Held’s lead vocals, guitar, and keyboards, combined with Nicholas Wiggins’ bass and piano, create a musical chemistry that’s palpable throughout the album. Their diverse musical tastes shine through in the mosaic of cinematic keys, delicate guitars, and clever lyrics. You can hear echoes of Twenty One Pilots, OneRepublic, and Bastille, yet PRETTY AWKWARD manages to carve out a unique sound that’s distinctly their own.

In a world where authenticity is a rare gem, PRETTY AWKWARD makes a real connection with their fans by simply being themselves. They’ve been playing sold-out shows in the Northwest and the West Coast, and it’s easy to see why. Their music is relatable, offering listeners a sense of connection and understanding. It’s a reminder that we all have awkward moments in life, and it’s in these moments that we find beauty and growth.

Get Weird isn’t just an album; it’s an invitation to celebrate your quirks, to dance through life with PRETTY AWKWARD’s infectious tunes as your soundtrack. So, go ahead, get weird, and embrace the wonderful, beautifully awkward you.

Fall tour dates in the Northwest are in the works, with a full tour set to launch in early 2024. Don’t miss your chance to experience PRETTY AWKWARD’s electrifying energy live. Catch them in Seattle on September 1st for their album release show at Madame Lou’s.

In the end, Get Weird isn’t just an album title; it’s a mantra for living life to the fullest, embracing your uniqueness, and dancing to your own rhythm. Life should be fun, and PRETTY AWKWARD’s music is here to remind us of that simple, yet profound, truth. So, join the GET WEIRD wave and let PRETTY AWKWARD take you on a journey of self-discovery and celebration.