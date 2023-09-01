Planning to start your own music production? But failing to take the next step as you don’t know where to start and how.

Well, it is something you cannot help but worry about!

However, the good news is that with the right tips to follow, you will not have to break the bank. Instead, everything can be done easily, and you can successfully finish your track by staying right on the budget.

Having trouble believing it? Here is a list of the top eleven tips you must follow unless you don’t want to find yourself in a sea of expenses:

Tip 1: Basic But Important Gears

Many of us have a popular misconception that only the best set of equipment will help to produce the best possible outcomes. While this is true to a great extent, the main thing is certainly your music and sheer dedication that can take you to the above.

All you need is the basic and important gears to get you started, much like finding the perfect dance partner to set the stage on fire.

For instance, having the best laptop for music production is crucial. After all, if the processor cannot handle the multiple tracks and plugins, then ultimately, it will be useless.

Make sure to get a decent laptop that will align with your preferences and will improve your workflow without needing an upgrade any time sooner. You may also need two ins/outs audio interfaces, 25 keys MIDI keyboard, and a large diaphragm microphone.

Don’t forget about getting a reliable pair of headphones unless you don’t want to wake up your neighbors in various late-night sessions.

Tip 2: Room Acoustic Treatment

This is yet another crucial thing to keep in mind. Having dedicated space is a must to create unique works. If your space doesn’t give you that ambiance, then no matter how much expensive equipment you have, it will eventually be of no use.

However, that doesn’t mean that you have to go overboard. Instead, placing some pillows, cushions, cloud panels, or maybe some soft furniture is enough to do the tricks. Much like a cozy room makeover that will enhance the quality of your music without hurting your wallet!

Tip 3: Pick the Right DAW

Next up, we have the DAW, short for Digital Audio Workstation. They are like magical softwares where all your creativity comes to life.

From composing to producing, recording, mixing, and even mastering the music – you can literally do everything using this single platform.

But one thing to note, it is not the device that does all the work; it is the person who does everything with total precision. So, if you are really good at what you are doing, then certainly, with the help of the right DAW, rest assured, as you will be creating some great music of all times!

Tip 4: Collaboration is Everything

Collaboration? Yes, you heard it right!

Music is all about sharing the groove and ultimately producing a unique piece together. When two great artists come together and collaborate, you get an instant hit. One great example of such a successful collaboration is the 2019 Hit “Beautiful People” by Ed Sheeran and Khalid.

Make sure to get involved in an aspiring community of musicians, producers, and vocalists who share the same vibes and dedication as you. Because at the end of the day, when your vibes match with another individual, then only you can bring out your best version possible.

Therefore, don’t hesitate to reach out and connect with like-minded souls on various social media platforms or maybe any local gigs. Who knows, you might just find your next musical soulmate!

Tip 5: Listen to a Wide Variety of Music

From classical symphonies to pop punk and bass-thumping electronic beats, try to hear every kind of music.

The more you are exposed to the different genres, styles, and production techniques, the more you will be able to absorb and understand how different components blend in to create the magic.

You never know which one might hit you and be the source of inspiration – unleashing your musical genius.

Tip 6: Do as Much Rehearsal as Possible

The more rehearse you do, the more you will be able to refine your sound. Though rehearsing might not sound as glamorous as rocking the stage but it is certainly a key ingredient to making it a super hit one. Plus, with each rehearsal, you are bound to get better.

Always remember, there is no shortcut to perfection; it is all the hard work and sleepless nights that you put into making an imperfect tone into a perfect one.

Instead of sitting idle or stressing out yourself, start hitting those drum pads hard and belt those lyrics till your voice captivates hearts and ears.

Tip 7: Conduct as Much Pre-production as You Can

Pre-production is the ultimate key component when it comes to saving both time and money. Before proceeding any further with recording and mixing, you should invest some quality time in planning and preparation.

From defining your musical vision to working on your songwriting or maybe exploring different setups and arrangements, having a solid blueprint will save you from making any expensive mistakes. It will also make the entire recording process much smoother, saving you countless hours of frustration.

Tip 8: Take on as Much of the Work as You Can Yourself

Is that even possible? And even so, why should I take all the hassles?

Well, it is for your own good. The more you handle these multiple aspects of the production, the more you get to discover your creative side, along with paving the way to becoming an expert any time sooner.

Start with the basics, like begin with recording, following the arrangement and music edits. Remember, it is just a learning process. So, even if you make mistakes or fail at any path, don’t let that get you. Instead, take it as a route to the way of success.

Tip 9: Always Have a Budget for Mastering

Mastering is basically the final touches that you give your track to get that professional polish. Though it may seem you don’t need it at all, it is essential as mastering has an incredible ability to transform your track from an ordinary one to an extraordinary piece.

Don’t worry about breaking the bank. Now, you can find plenty of online mastering services within an affordable range. Just make sure to do your thorough research and find the one that rightfully meets your demands.

Tip 10: Less is More

Ready to take your tracks to the next level? In that case, stick to the simple rules.

For instance, ask yourself, if a certain element really add value to the track. If it doesn’t make it better, let it go.

So, instead of loading your project with tons of layers, effects, and costly equipment, consider refining your ideas and focusing on what truly matters. Remember that quality always wins over quantity.

To make your music stand out in the crowd, your ultimate goal should be to ensure each and every element in your track have a purpose, contributing to the overall vibes you are aiming to produce.

Tip 11: Don’t Forget About EQ and Buss Tracks

Time to get a bit technical!

EQ or Equalization refines the frequencies of each piece of equipment used in creating the music. In other words, they have the power to convert a muddy mix into a crystal-clear auditory wonderland.

The buss tracks are your secret weapon who really knows how to manage several instruments or vocals at once. From controlling the overall sound to polishing the mix and even saving the CPU power – they are indeed a pro who can arrange a music party for your tracks!

Wrapping Up

There you have it – the top eleven tips to follow to finish your track on a budget!

Always remember, no success comes with challenges, and every music legend has begun somewhere. If they can, you can do it too!

All that matters is your dedication, passion, and the right strategy to follow. So, what are you waiting for?

It’s time to get rolling and produce your masterpiece. After all, the entire world is eagerly waiting to groove to your beats.





