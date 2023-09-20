Renowned singer and songwriter Madelyn Isabella Aikins, known by her stage name Mia Bella, has released her highly anticipated EP, “Object of Desire,” making an indelible mark on the music industry and championing women’s empowerment. Through her captivating melodies and profound lyrics, Mia Bella encourages women to embrace their authentic selves and tap into their true beauty and strength.

Growing up amidst the vibrant arts scene of Toronto, Mia Bella’s journey has been one of self-discovery, resilience, and artistic evolution. With a childhood rooted in competitive dance, the stage has always been a familiar home for her, paving the way for her magnetic stage presence as a singer and performer. After graduating high school, she further honed her talents at the prestigious “Commercial Dance Program” at George Brown College. It was there that she unearthed her distinctive voice and a newfound passion for songwriting.

Mia Bella’s musical odyssey began with the release of her debut single in April 2019. Since then, her artistic vision has matured and flourished, resulting in her latest offering, “Object of Desire.” This EP encapsulates her journey, showcasing the duality of her personality – fierce and strong on the surface, yet tender and vulnerable within. Her music weaves a rich tapestry of R&B, Pop, and dark electronic sounds, pushing the boundaries of conventional genres and inviting listeners into a world that is both deeply relatable and sonically innovative.

“Object of Desire” isn’t just an EP; it’s a symbol of empowerment and self-discovery. Mia Bella’s lyrical prowess delves into the complexities of womanhood, inspiring listeners to embrace their uniqueness and challenge societal norms. Her music resonates with a generation of individuals striving to break free from constraints and embrace their individuality.

“I believe that every woman possesses an innate strength and beauty that goes beyond societal definitions. ‘Object of Desire’ is a testament to this belief – an exploration of vulnerability and strength that lies within us all,” Mia Bella shared passionately.

As “Object of Desire” reverberates through the airwaves, Mia Bella emerges as a beacon of authenticity, delivering a message of empowerment that transcends boundaries. Her EP stands as a testament to the journey of self-discovery, resilience, and creative exploration that defines her remarkable career.