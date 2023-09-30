Latrell De’Sean is unique, catchy, and undeniable as an emerging artist with his raw lyrics over a sing-a-long flow and honest exterior in the fiery new visual of his breakout single “45.” In survival mode, the visual displays imagery of gunshots and chaos that portray the chaotic times society is living in right now. As De’Sean sits with his back to the madness, he raps about the destructive force he possesses as he endures life’s harsh reality on his path to luxury.

He raps: “So I’m toting on this 4-5/Hoping it don’t go down/Hoping that the danger don’t come my way/Cause if it do, then I’m blow mine/Take a Ni**a soul/I’m sorry Father God if I put one away.”

“45” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the Dallas native as it showcases his signature southern sound that has already accumulated over 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify based on his catalog’s biggest songs such as “Heartbreaker’s Diary,” “Love Is War,” and “M.I.A. in Miami.” The new single is a follow-up to De’Sean’s 2022 album, AntiHero.

The latest release promises more new music from Latrell De’Sean on the horizon as his popularity spreads contagiously from local to regional to nationwide. To date, “45” has generated over 153,634 streams on Spotify. Now is the perfect time to hop on the Latrell De’Sean bandwagon.

Watch “45” below, and afterward, hear more Latrell De’Sean music on Spotify.