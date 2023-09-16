Just before he makes his debut performance at T-Mobile Center alongside Juicy J and That Mexican OT this weekend for the Major Cannabis Expo, Kye Colors‘ connects with in-house creative director Kendu for a small screen interpretation of the Shaq Gonzoe, Pierre Mathieu-Lanca, and Will Steller produced skate anthem “GLIDE.”

Serving as the first offering from the Missouri musician’s forthcoming ‘COLORMAN: GREEN’ project, the visual to the feel-good single was preceded by ‘COLORMAN: YELLOW’ and ‘COLORMAN: RED.’ “Going to the skating rink is one of my favorite pastimes. This is my first official skate song, but it’s also self-motivating for me to go out and show how much I want it,” says the LVRN (home to Summer Walker, 6lack, DSVN, Westside Boogie, etc.) managed recording artist.

J’Kye Slatton PKA Kye Colors is a rapper and producer from the south side of Kansas City. Showcasing his passion for music from an early age, Kye began writing songs as early as age 5, often using crayons as his instrument of choice. Today, Kye has evolved into a vibrant and innovative artist, weaving intricate stories and evocative melodies into each captivating cut. Following a sync on Peacock’s original series Bel-Air and his partnership alongside ATL music powerhouse Love Renaissance (@LVRN) in conjunction with Wasteland Records, the talented Hip-Hop act is poised to be your favorite artist’s favorite artist.

Watch the music video for “GLIDE” and stream the official audio on your DSP of choice via Wasteland Records/Venice Music below.