Torrance, California alt-rock duo, Joker’s Hand, has released their newest music video “Anxiety”, which appears on the bands latest EP “Seeing Red”.

“Anxiety is the most personal song we’ve written to date. It follows the experimental nature of our EP Seeing Red, combining the roaring sounds of alternative rock with some more lo-fi, hip-hop based verses. Both of us deal with anxiety on a daily basis, especially being introverts trying to make it in an industry seemingly dominated by extroverts. This song highlights some of the worst thoughts that tend to rattle around in our heads: self-doubt, comparisons, and negative outlooks on life that we try to circumvent and fill with positivity. Even after we’re out of that headspace, anxiety will still find a way to creep its way back into our heads from time to time. This music video highlights one of our favorite cures for anxiety: spending time with our pets! Our band mascot, Wally, has finally made his debut in one of our videos! Animals have always played such an important role in our lives to help keep us grounded. When life gets hard, there’s really nothing as therapeutic as hugging a furry friend!” – Kevin Kawano (Joker’s Hand)

Joker’s Hand has been steadily amassing fans since their early singles took off on LA Radio powerhouse 106.7 KROQ (many of which spent weeks at #1 on the station’s weekly program ‘Locals Only’).

An appearance at Redondo Beach’s Beachlife Festival further cemented them as a band to keep tabs on, with their incendiary performance all but demanding attendees take notice.

The band has now released their new EP “Seeing Red”, out everywhere now via Wiretap Records. The album features the tracks “You’re Why I Don’t Sleep at Night” and “Danny Phantom” which features Jakob Nowell.

Kawano met bandmate Matthew Lau and together they formed the band in 2017. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N’ Roses). They began working on what would become their debut self-titled EP, which was released in March 2020.

Joker’s Hand songs are timeless, weaving multiple genres of music like pop, punk and hip-hop into their rock-rooted sound. The band’s explosive live shows coupled with their ear-catching vocals and musicianship has catapulted them above the noise floor of the Los Angeles rock music scene.

Upcoming shows:

SEP 21 ANAHEIM PACKING DISTRICT – ACOUSTIC

Anaheim, CA

SEP 29 SPEAKEASY TAVERN – ACOUSTIC

Redondo beach CA

SEP 30 PROJECT BARLEY LOMITA – ACOUSTIC

Lomita, CA

OCT 6 PROJECT BARLEY REDONDO BEACH – ACOUSTIC

Redondo Beach, CA

OCT 20 HILTON GARDEN INN GOLETA (ROOFTOP BAR & BISTRO) – ACOUSTIC

Goleta, CA

OCT 22 SAINT ROCKE

Hermosa Beach, CA

OCT 27 PROJECT BARLEY LOMITA – ACOUSTIC

Lomita, CA

OCT 28 PEDALS AND PINTS

Thousand Oaks, CA

