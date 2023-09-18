After serving as opening support on the European leg of Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Tour and flawlessly DJ’ing the Red Carpet Live! pre-show event during this year’s BET Awards, Jae Murphy celebrates his newly announced NYC residency at Deluxx Fluxx with the release of Grammy-nominated production duo Mike & Keys crafted single “Rich Black Poor Black.”

Inspired by business partner and friend Luke Lawal’s financial literacy book of the same name, the follow-up to Jae’s women empowerment anthem “Hood Girl Magic” includes additional instrumentation from 1500 or Nothin co-founder MyGuyMars as well as background vocals by Nefertitti Avani.

In a press statement given exclusively to Medium Creative Agency, the talented multi-hyphenate details the motivation behind his latest release:

“I wanted to make a soundtrack that reflects a true depiction of the outlook a lot of minorities have when it comes to finances. I also took the time to give a blueprint on how to save money with a long-term goal of building wealth. While writing this record there were things I had to unlearn about my own perspectives and adapt to the words I was able to creatively articulate through lyricism. Let’s continue to spread the right type of information to communities of color and successfully reshape the course of history.”

A world-class DJ, recording artist, executive producer, songwriter, and actor, Jae Murphy is pushing the culture forward while breaking social barriers to unify people from all walks of life by curating unforgettable experiences. After graduating from Howard University in 2012, Murphy relocated to Los Angeles in hopes of making it big in the entertainment industry. Wasting no time out west, he connected with then-burgeoning talents Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, and fellow DMV native Wale.

In early 2015, his A1 work ethic and natural ability to build long-lasting relationships afforded him the opportunity to become Jason Derulo’s official DJ. Crediting Derulo for changing his life and educating him in unpredictably great ways that have guided his artistry, Jae performed internationally all over Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, and even Australia.

Over the next few years, Murphy found himself controlling the crowds at Wembley Stadium, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel, and 2017’s NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show as well as providing intimate entertainment for Hollywood elites such as Jay Z, Beyonce, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Mary J Blige, Lala Anthony, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Sean Paul, and Terrence Jenkins.

Join the celebratory festivities by streaming “Rich Black Poor Black” via The Registry Sound / United Masters on your DSP of choice below and “Hood Girl Magic.”