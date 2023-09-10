Connecticut’s Idiot Jerk drops a new 15-track project, No Leaks, No Spills, on the heels of his electric 2023 run, including breakout singles, music videos, buzz, and so much more. Jerk teams with well-respected DJs DJ Scope and DJ Lazy K for the new release that capitalizes on the emerging star’s undeniable fanbase, momentum, and more as he embarks on the new mainstream landscape. For the new project, Jerk delivers full transparency while displaying his outstanding lyrical abilities, sound, and up next attitude that makes him an artist-to-watch.

Featuring Sonn of Sam, Jerk’s displays his best work on undeniable tracks like “A-Likes,” “War Scars,” and the previously released “Bring’Em Home.” Lazy K and Scope adds energetic ad-libs, rally cries, and attention on socials to the project’s excitement. Together, they exhibit the perfect fit for the rising star as he climbs the ladder to mainstream awareness.

Jerk, Scope, and Lazy K’s connection goes deeper then the new project. It originally originates before Jerk formed his label, Mr Hold Water Music Group, he explained:

“So before there was ever a Mr Hold Water Music Group there was Idiot Jerk from ShourSquad Entertainment which was a independent music label that was ran by platinum p who introduced me to DJ Lazy K and DJ Scope.”

Jerk has received a lot of support in anticipation for the release and he showed appreciation for the love on social media.

He wrote: “Shouts outs to everybody who been showing love!!! Also shouts out to all my day 1 Fans who been wanting to hear a real solid Project from me!!!! Just know this is only a start to a new beginning!!! I put a lot of Time, Money, and Energy into this project it took a long time to drop but bare with me as I continue to figure out the ‘Formula.’ ‘I’M A INDEPENDENT ARTIST WHO WORKS FOR NOBODY!!!!!!’ So my task and goals are different from your usual artist!!! Im from Hartford Ct and I came to Bogart the industry for my state to be respected all over the world!!! So it would be greatly appreciated if you go Download the project, Stream the project and MAKE A PURCHASE!!!! “I can’t lie I got real mouths to feed” so breaking bread is greatly Appreciated!!!!”

No Leaks, No Spills, available on Mr Hold Water Music Group, comes on the heels of Jerk’s lyrical tirade in recent singles “Men of Honor,” “Bring’em Home,” and “600 Bars.” As a spankin’ new artist beloved by today’s hip hop, Idiot Jerk prepares for a takeover with anticipated new music, music videos, and forthcoming album. The bright future is a rewarding for the new artist coming from where he’s coming from. For fans, the perfect time to hop on the bandwagon is right now.

Stream No Leaks, No Spills, below, and for more on Idiot Jerk, watch his music videos, here, and follow him on social media.