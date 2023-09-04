New York Fashion Week arrives in the concrete jungle Thursday, September 7th. Each year in early September, fashion gurus from across the globe converge in New York City to hawk the next up and coming trends seen at various different fashion shows.

On Saturday September 9th, Dreamland Fashion Week will set the Guinness World Record for “The Largest Attendance at a Fashion Show”. The current record stands at 1,012 people, achieved during Moscow Fashion Week in 2018. Dreamland Fashion Week, presented by premier queer event producer Jake Resnicow, aims to shatter the record with 3,000 tickets already sold and a goal of 5,000 attendees.

Dreamland Fashion Week will definitely not be your standard fashion show. Multi-Grammy award winning producer and DJ, Diplo will be headlining the event, supported by Canadian producer, BLOND:ISH and piano house queen, LP Giobbi. “In 2023, Fashion Week is about more than clothes,” proclaims Jake Resnicow. “This will be a week in NYC when art, culture, and self-expression merge. It will be about breaking barriers, challenging norms, and promoting inclusivity.”

In addition to the musical performances there will also be interactive art installations, vibrant pop-up shops, and collaborations with multi-media artists. Of course, no fashion week event is complete without fashion! The main event at Dreamland will be a runway show that will spotlight the stunning creations of one of the fashion industry’s most prominent designers, Marco Marco.

Many fashion week events in New York City are industry-only and closed to the public, however Dreamland Fashion Week in Central Park will be open to everyone. “We invite all to immerse themselves in a world of glamour, artistry, and empowerment,” Resnicow adds.

Taking place at Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield on Saturday September 9th from 3pm to 10pm, Dreamland Fashion Week is expected to literally be a record-breaking event that is packed full of fun, games, art, fashion and music.

A portion of the proceeds from Dreamland Fashion Week in Central Park will benefit the City Parks Foundation, an organization dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through sports, arts, community building and education programs for all New Yorkers. Their programs — located in more than 300 parks, recreation centers and public schools across New York City — reach over 275,000 people each year.

You can purchase your tickets here and join Substream Magazine at Dreamland Fashion Week!