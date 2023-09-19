In the mid-2000s, Don Trip was one of hip-hop’s most inferior lyricists of the era. Hailing from Memphis, he has created a career that spans decades with his soulful contemporary rap style. Today, while promoting his new album, Hell’s Kitchen, the veteran recording artist previews his latest body of work with a live performance for the album-cut called “Say Less.”

“Say Less” is a impactful track that compliments Don Trip’s signature style as he tells a story about paper chasing. Telling the haters to refocus their attention to wonder why he only talks about money, Don Trip keeps it short and sweet when conversations with the time wasters. From beginning to end, Don Trip is slick, charming, and confident on “Say Less,” and will have fans rushing to his new album eager to hear more.

Hell’s Kitchen is Don Trip’s third album of 2023. Following The Devil You Know and Long Live Pif, the latest album includes breakout singles “Kitchen On Fire,” “Return To Sender,” and “The Outsiders.” Don Trip’s latest release is the perfect origin point for the next generation of rap fans as he currently draws over 101,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Watch the live performance of “Say Less” below, and afterward, feel free to follow Don Trip on social media.