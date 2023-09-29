Today, British trio Honeytalks release their sophomore EP proving why they have a hand in the future of British pop-punk. The EP titled, There’s Hope in Hopeless, is out now on Affiant Records.

Honeytalks takes us back to the early days of Substream Magazine when Pop-Punk ruled, Warped Tour was our summer vacation and MySpace was taking over our digital social lives! There’s Hope In Hopeless is guaranteed to bring back some good memories. – Jason McMahon, Substream Magazine

Despite less than two years in existence, Welsh wunderkinds Honeytalks have already landed acclaim from some of the scene’s biggest tastemakers, including BBC Introducing, Kerrang Radioand Bowling for Soup front man Jaret Reddick.

The high energy guitars and throwback emo vibes are just two of the reasons, as they intertwine deftly with whip-smart lyricism and a sharp delivery. Lauren James’ drums add a raw, punk rock rhythm, powering a sound that is equal parts urgent and melodic.

“Takes me right back to the 90s, what a band.” – Adam Walton, BBC Introducing

With the release of debut EP Over It last year, Honeytalks delivered a highly-promising rookie collection that would set the band in motion for a string of UK tour dates.

Not satisfied with the growing list of genre heavyweights already cooing over their sound, Honeytalks landed Steel City Studios in Sheffield (All Time Low, You Me At Six, Bring Me The Horizon), for production duty on their highly anticipated new music.

New album There’s Hope in Hopeless embodies struggle, positivity and triumph for those who feel marginalized and misunderstood. Mental health is at the thematic core of the new collection, but the overarching message is one of strength and hope, inspired by Honeytalks’ uplifting brand of melodic punk.

Honeytalks is:

Adam Scott – Vocals, Guitar

Dave Griffiths – Bass, Vocals

Lauren James – Drums, Vocals

