Less than a month removed from sharing the stage with Soulja Boy during his ‘Souja World’ tour stop in Nashville, athlete turned recording artist Big Trip taps Billboard chart-topping producer TwoFive for “Descendant.” The follow-up to “Just Bein Honest” serves as the first official leak from the seasoned rap act’s forthcoming full-length album and accurately gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the yet-to-be-titled body of work.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, Trip reveals:

“This release is one of my favorites to date and holds significance because it sets the tone of the upcoming project. After initially hearing the instrumental, I was immediately prompted to attack the track with a robust flow that amplifies the grit showcased throughout the lyrics. The song personifies the passion I have for music and the beautiful burden I feel to honorably continue my family legacy; out of respect for my father and the generations before him. I make it extremely clear this time around that I’m not to be played with.”

Brendan Tripodi BKA Big Trip is the frequency catching the music industry’s radar. Raised in Westchester County (New York), and residing in Tennessee, Trip was a baseball phenomenon before a horrible accident left him in a coma. After making a full recovery, he began his journey as a Hip-Hop artist. With the same competitive nature he possessed as an athlete, he pivoted to a professional career in Rap, debuting at #5 and #36 on the iTunes Hip-Hop chart and #105 on the Top 200.

Press play on Trip’s “Descendant” via your DSP of choice below and watch the re-cap for his recent performance at Skydeck for Soulja Boy’s ‘Soulja World’ tour stop.