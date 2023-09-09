Backed by instrumentation from ByLoFi (most known for their production with Russ, Joey Bada$$, and IDK), Mackenzie “RoyalAnsem” Romulus, John “Johnny” Lezlie, and in-house sound architect Nicholas “NickTunez” Padilla, VA’s own AsaTheProdigy defies modern cultural norms on his brand new album ‘The Reset.’ Composed of 15 cohesive tracks, including previously released standouts “Push,” “Car Anthem,” and most recently “4Runner Freestyle,” the groundbreaking body of work takes us along for his spiritual journey of awakening.

In an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency, the new father reveals: “This isn’t just a project, it’s a moment in time that represents a transition; the act of shutting down to realign with God’s purpose for your life. I hope to inspire growth and maturity in the culture. Sometimes as much as it hurts we have to evolve and face our fears in life to conquer them. It takes a reset to do all of this from a holistic place through Jesus Christ; at least that’s what it took for me.”

Born Asa Williams, AsaTheProdigy is the epitome of the word entertainer. A 757 resident by way of Virginia city Portsmouth, Asa is a literal prodigy percussionist. With the ability to play over 16 different instruments, he began writing and recording music at an early age. Fast forward, his talents have allowed him to headline the Live Your Dreams Tour in front of over 4,000 high school students across the DMV region and open up for national recording artists Tee Grizzley and Rico Nasty. His uplifting and empowering messages inspire hope this generation has been waiting for.

