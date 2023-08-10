Check it out as Yhim, from East Flatbush in Brooklyn connects with Bankroll Hayden on the remix to his track “I Want”. Battling past both setbacks and breakthroughs in his life, Yhim has always used music as a form of therapy and celebration. According to Yhim his music is led by his emotions, events, and issues that transcend his artistry and help him connect with fans of all demographics. Some of Yhim’s earlier work, is highlighted by “Y Pacino” which was released in 2019. and his work ethic is described by his favorite quote, “No time left.” Check out his IG page here (@yhim) for more info on his music.
About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul is a well-known journalist and media correspondent. He has written for OC Weekly, LA Weekly, Dallas Observer, Hip Hop DX, The Source and more. Throughout 13-plus years, he has interviewed the biggest names in music, like Tyler the Creator, 50 Cent and Sean Paul.
