Check it out as Yhim, from East Flatbush in Brooklyn connects with Bankroll Hayden on the remix to his track “I Want”. Battling past both setbacks and breakthroughs in his life, Yhim has always used music as a form of therapy and celebration. According to Yhim his music is led by his emotions, events, and issues that transcend his artistry and help him connect with fans of all demographics. Some of Yhim’s earlier work, is highlighted by “Y Pacino” which was released in 2019. and his work ethic is described by his favorite quote, “No time left.” Check out his IG page here (@yhim) for more info on his music.