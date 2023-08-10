Country music-turned-rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. has released another brand new single, “Dumptruck.”
Fresh off the heels of his latest single, “Money ‘N’ Bitches,” “Dumptruck” is the latest cut off of his upcoming album, Ram, which will be released on September 15th.
Speaking on the new song, Walker Jr. says “I’m sick of songs that glorify women’s breasts. I wanted to show that I was a true feminist so I wrote a song glorifying their butts.” On the song’s accompanying music video, Walker Jr. says “Music videos were so much better in the 80’s. They were fun. Not woke and preachy. So I said “Let’s make something fun.” So we made a video with a bunch of asses jiggling. What’s more fun than that?”
Listen to “Dumptruck” below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Born To Fuck
- Money ‘N’ Bitches
- Dumptruck
- Sniffer’s Row
- Skanks for Nothin’
- Puddin’
- Fingerblast
- Fuck This Job
- Who the Fuck
- Credit Card
Tour dates:
09/20 – Sioux Falls, SD at The District
09/22 – Rosemont, IL at Joe’s
09/23 – Marietta, OH at The Adelphia Music Hall
09/24 – Asheville, NC at Salvage Station
09/26 – Columbia, SC at The Senate
09/28 – Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat
09/29 – Charles Town, WV at Hollywood Casino
09/30 – Waterloo, NY at Del Lago Casino
10/03 – Manchester, NH at The Goat
10/04 – Hampton Beach, NH at Wally’s Pub
10/05 – Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl
10/06 – Cleveland, OH at House Of Blues
10/08 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza
10/11 – Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue
10/12 – Columbus, OH at The Bluestone
10/13 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave
10/14 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s
10/18 – Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium
10/26 – East Moline, IL at The Rust Belt
10/27 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
10/28 – Omaha, NE at The Admiral
10/29 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater
10/31 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre
11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
11/03 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House
11/04 – Tacoma, WA at Temple Theater
11/05 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
11/07 – Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre
11/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA at Fremont Theater
11/10 – Del Mar, CA at The Sound
11/11 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre
11/12 – Albuquerque, NM at Revel
11/14 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at Moody Theater
11/16 – Houston, TX at White Oak
11/17 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall
11/18 – Memphis, TN at Minglewood Hall