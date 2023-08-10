Country music-turned-rock rebel Wheeler Walker Jr. has released another brand new single, “Dumptruck.”

Fresh off the heels of his latest single, “Money ‘N’ Bitches,” “Dumptruck” is the latest cut off of his upcoming album, Ram, which will be released on September 15th.

Speaking on the new song, Walker Jr. says “I’m sick of songs that glorify women’s breasts. I wanted to show that I was a true feminist so I wrote a song glorifying their butts.” On the song’s accompanying music video, Walker Jr. says “Music videos were so much better in the 80’s. They were fun. Not woke and preachy. So I said “Let’s make something fun.” So we made a video with a bunch of asses jiggling. What’s more fun than that?”

Listen to “Dumptruck” below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Born To Fuck Money ‘N’ Bitches Dumptruck Sniffer’s Row Skanks for Nothin’ Puddin’ Fingerblast Fuck This Job Who the Fuck Credit Card

Tour dates:

09/20 – Sioux Falls, SD at The District

09/22 – Rosemont, IL at Joe’s

09/23 – Marietta, OH at The Adelphia Music Hall

09/24 – Asheville, NC at Salvage Station

09/26 – Columbia, SC at The Senate

09/28 – Winston-Salem, NC at The Ramkat

09/29 – Charles Town, WV at Hollywood Casino

09/30 – Waterloo, NY at Del Lago Casino

10/03 – Manchester, NH at The Goat

10/04 – Hampton Beach, NH at Wally’s Pub

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA at Brooklyn Bowl

10/06 – Cleveland, OH at House Of Blues

10/08 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza

10/11 – Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue

10/12 – Columbus, OH at The Bluestone

10/13 – Milwaukee, WI at The Rave

10/14 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

10/18 – Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium

10/26 – East Moline, IL at The Rust Belt

10/27 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

10/28 – Omaha, NE at The Admiral

10/29 – Kansas City, MO at Uptown Theater

10/31 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

11/03 – Garden City, ID at Revolution Concert House

11/04 – Tacoma, WA at Temple Theater

11/05 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

11/07 – Monterey, CA at Golden State Theatre

11/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA at Fremont Theater

11/10 – Del Mar, CA at The Sound

11/11 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

11/12 – Albuquerque, NM at Revel

11/14 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at Moody Theater

11/16 – Houston, TX at White Oak

11/17 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill Tavern & Music Hall

11/18 – Memphis, TN at Minglewood Hall