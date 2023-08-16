The American film industry usually reflects the current state of the movie industry, as well as the nation and world at large. It includes the economic situation, the state of security, and other major and minor issues around the world. Movies may react to issues slower than articles and publications due to the long time they take to produce them. They cover different aspects and are more entertaining.

Different eras and presidential administrations produce movies with different major topics. Even before his ascension into office, Trump was known to be very racist and controversial. This article will take a look at the changes in the American movie industry due to Donald Trump’s presidency.

Donald Trump’s history in the movie industry before becoming President

Trump is a well-known actor, thanks to his reality TV shows “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice.” He was also a member of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG – AFTRA) from 1989. He was barred in 2021 for inciting a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol after losing the presidential election.

A Hollywood Star was awarded to Donald Trump on the Walk of Fame to signify his success in television. Most particularly his shows, The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice. The Star was vandalized three different times during his presidency: First, in 2016. Then, in 2018, and finally, in 2021 – because of the former president’s ideologies.

Trump was also awarded the worst supporting actor at the 11th Golden Raspberry Awards, an annual award ceremony to recognize the worst movie of the previous year. He won the award for his act on Ghosts Can’t Do It. Trump’s first significant appearance in the American film industry came in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, a 1992 Christmas-themed movie. He only appeared.

Donald went on to star in several movies over the next few decades. Some of them include The Little Rascals, The Associate, Zoolander, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. He also made several cameos on some television shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Jeffersons, Sex and the City, and Saturday Night Live.

Trump was featured in WrestleMania for the Battle of the Billionaires match against Vince McMahon – one of the few who supports Trump in Hollywood. He also received two Golden Raspberry Awards, this time around in 2019. He won the Worst Actor and the Worst Screen Combo awards for his roles in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 9/11.

The Effect of Trump’s Presidency on Hollywood

Even before Trump won the election, there were already several papers on the negative effect he would have on the television industry. His previous history of racism, sexism, and disgust at the LGBTQ community made it evident that making movies in the Trump era would be difficult. So, several movie stars were eager to move to Canada and other neighboring countries.

Trump’s Xenophobic attacks and roughness can be seen in lots of his speeches, interviews, and particularly on Twitter. In one such case, Meryl Streep received a Golden Globe Award after attending the American Film Industry Awards Ceremony. In her speech, she commented on the defense of the free press. Trump reacted by calling her overrated.

Later on, Hollywood’s foreign box office revenue would fall owing to slurs at the Chinese, the largest audience for Hollywood globally. In sum, Hollywood’s reaction to Trump’s presidency is dissatisfaction. A reaction stemming from neglect, a reduced labor force, and a massive loss in international revenue generation.

Movies Released in Trump’s administration and their significance

An essay about Donald Trump will be incomplete without including the fact that the movies produced during his tenure reflect on the country or the world at large. Some of them received global acclaim:

Parasite (2019)

The acceptance of Parasite reflects how the United States has accepted foreign movies ahead of its own. The movie depicts the huge chasm between the elite and lower-class citizens. A situation that was more pronounced during Trump’s administration.

Desierto (2015)

Directed by Jonas Cuaron, Desierto depicts the United States attempts to drive out Mexican immigrants. The movie features Jeffery Morgan, a racist vigilante who goes to any length to hunt down the immigrants. Jonas, in fact, used Trump’s infamous “criminals and rapists” speech for one of the movie’s trailers.

Get Out (2017)

Get Out features racism as its main theme. This time around, racism against blacks. The Trump company has a history of racism, having refused to give houses to black people. It was quite viral in various publications then.

Joker (2019)

Almost everyone recognizes this famous blockbuster from the DC Universe. The Joker follows the life of a man who has been trampled upon by the elite. It is a perfect reflection of the horror that Trump brought to the nation, as it combines a much-needed extra bit of comedy.

BlackKklansman (2018)

In 2017, there was a clash between the Ku Klux Klan and the masses, which resulted in the deaths of some American citizens. Trump made light of it and didn’t comment about it at first. When he did, he said that the masses also attacked the KKK, thereby vindicating what they did. The movie is a docudrama about the infiltration of a policeman into the KKK in the 1970s.

Other movies like The Post, Death of a Nation, Roma, and Fahrenheit 9/11 also reflected various realities of the Trump administration.

Final thoughts

If anything, Donald Trump’s rise to power as President of the United States brought about adverse effects on Hollywood. Trump’s controversial ideologies, tweets, and speeches have crumbled partnerships the US had with several foreign states. Trump also engaged in trade wars, which made exchanges between the US film industry and its international partners difficult.

Movies and television shows released are usually a reflection of the current state of the world. For example, when Roland Reagan emerged as the U.S. President, movies featured macho protagonists, warfare, gun fights, and similar themes. The period was known as “Reaganite Cinema”. Several movies made during Trump’s administration reflect different points of his presidency.