Fresh off the release of “Psyche!,” their first new music in four years, Say Anything is thrilled to share their latest offering, “Are You (In) There?.” The track sees Say Anything’s architect and frontman Max Bemis reuniting with producer Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Smashing Pumpkins), who previously produced the band’s seminal double album, …In Defense of the Genre. The song features additional vocals from new band member, Brian Warren (Weatherbox).

Speaking on “Are You (In) There?,” Bemis said in a statement, “This is another love song for my wife, replete with the trappings that come with being in love for fifteen years for the first time, praying to Lucifer that I get another seventy-five years at the very least. Any allusions to the difficulty of being codependent, the hypocrisy of being in an emo band when you’re tired of feeling emotions, and several references to other ‘spiritual but woke’ emo bands are products of your imagination.”

Dine Alone Records have also announced that, for the first time ever, they’ve pressed three rare Say Anything titles to vinyl, with cool color variants of Baseball (2×12”), Menorah/Mejora EP & Junior Varsity EP available, including very limited test pressings. Pre-order now, released September 22. Purchase here .

The band will be performing at Riot Fest in Chicago on Friday, September 15th. In October, the band will return to the city where they formed more than twenty years ago, Los Angeles, for three nights at The Regent, beginning on October 17th, before heading to Las Vegas for two highly anticipated performances at the sold-out When We Were Young Festival, taking place on October 21st and 22nd.

Say Anything Tour Dates :

09/15/23 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest – TICKETS

10/17/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent – TICKETS

10/18/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent (SOLD OUT)

10/19/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent (SOLD OUT)

10/21/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival (SOLD OUT)

10/22/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival (SOLD OUT)