Using Kevin Cossom’s Drake-assisted smash “I Get Paper” as a muse, Canadian Hip-Hop act Riskyisme delivers his latest single “To The Money.” Following the release of his well-received cut “Summer Freak!,” and ahead of its visual treatment, the Toronto native’s self-produced track is all about bringing fans into his playboy world of luxury.

“I created this record to take listeners on a sonic journey that accurately details my day-to-day experiences as an entertainer. It’s essentially about chasing the bag, but enjoying yourself while doing so. The nostalgic instrumentation coupled with fun storytelling paints a vivid picture of what it’s like to be young, gifted, and black,” says the burgeoning recording artist when asked about the inspiration behind the song.

Taking an interest in the business after seeing his uncle work with top-tier talent such as The Weeknd, Risky eventually decided to become an artist. After receiving the 25th-anniversary reissue of Thriller from his aunt as a gift, he took a liking to rap music where he credits his inspiration to artists like Jay Z, Biggie Smalls, and Drake. On September 27, 2019, he released his first music video for the single “Ties Getting Cut” on YouTube showcasing his dedication to the craft. Followed by that, after dropping a few more singles, he released a second music video for the single “Not My Baby” on March 19, 2021; expressing his versatility. He returned to the scene a little over a year later and released “Back Foreal,” on July 13, 2022.

Get “To The Money” on your DSP of choice below via See More Records/Too Lost and look out for RIM’s “Summer Freak!” music video dropping soon.