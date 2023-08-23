Producer and engineer NayG enlists fellow RVA native 804Reek for ‘The Wake Up’ album standout “For The Better.” Co-produced with 95globoi, the song finds Reek navigating the dark corners of depression while confronting the lack of support received from his peers. Comprised of 9 cohesive cuts, ‘The Wake Up’ features contributions from Rowdyahh, YNL DSaVy & Duwop, Pattheartist, Bluntboi, Jumpshot Lash, Vito Da Don, and more.

Speaking on the thought process behind creating the song, the Richmond multidisciplinary reveals: “95globoi and I were collaborating on some beats. This particular record was the last one in the pack. We had the instrumental on repeat for a while; that’s how we knew this was the one. 95globoi sent it to 804Reek. The rest is history.”

Virginia native NayG began music production at the age of 19 in 2016 using FL Studio. Throughout his childhood, he was deeply intrigued by music and later played in the school band in middle as well as high school. In 2020, NayG produced for artists such as T-Hood, 1Play, AkEsko, and 4epJiggy. He also released his first single, “PumpFake.” Blending the genres of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Electronica, he is most known for his catchy melodies, intricate beats, and hard 808s.

Stream “For The Better” and ‘The Wake Up’ as a whole on your DSP of choice below.