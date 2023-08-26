Fawzi Malaika and MilliDaEngineer join Firm Records frontman Krown Vic in the NateShotDat-directed music video for “On The Road.” Serving as the ‘Money Set’ anthem, the MDE-produced track is for anyone honorable enough to keep their head down and stick to the code.

“Milli owns a studio in DC and for three months straight we recorded every day. This is one of the collaborations that came out of all those late-night sessions. Outside of music, we all get the money together; that’s why we have great chemistry in the booth. We really family for real,” says the Virginia native about the trio posse cut.

Vic is a DMV-based rapper who, alongside in-house producer Garso Dio, combines Hip-Hop beats and witty wordplay with a Trap-Punk twist. Though he stays true to his lane of street storytelling, K.V.’s lyrics double as a cautionary tale to the youth about how making the wrong decisions can derail you from personal growth. As an adolescent, he admired heavy-weight entertainers like Eminem and Michael Jackson, who directly influenced his sonic stylings.

After touring the West Coast and Florida with Lil Pump, D Savage, and Joey Fatts, Vic regularly performs at local Washington D.C. venues Eden, Griffin, and Rose Bar. He has also shared the stage with Billboard chart-topping artists Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

Press play on the visual as well as the official audio for “On The Road” after the jump and stream his most recent project Street PHD via United Masters.