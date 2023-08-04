Fast-rising new artist Krown Vic paces around a auto shop in search of the proper tools to get the job done in his latest visual for the track “Atlas.” From his latest album, Street PHD, the addictive song and video show off Vic’s impressive wordplay and what he has in store for the future of hip hop as he anticipates he will be running the game shortly. “Atlas” points Vic in the right direction as fans become very familiar with the hottest thing in hip hop right now in his music.

On the making of the new video, Krown Vic says, “Atlas was one of the first times I worked with UK producer Can Prata. Out of the fifty bangers he sent me, this one stood out the most. This record is the theme song to my life from a 3rd person perspective. To me, it’s sonically what you’d expect to hear in a Tubi movie on acid.”

Vic’s latest follows his previous single “Clinton Cash,” which received widespread popularity instantly. On top of the new singles, Street PHD, also includes buzzworthy songs “Hotboiii,” “O.T.R.,” and “24k.” 2023 has been the perfect time for fans to hop on the rapper’s bandwagon. Vic’s resume includes opening for hip hop titans such as Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and DRAM.

Watch “Atlas” below. For more on Krown Vic, follow him on social media.