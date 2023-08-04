Your chance to see the next big thing in rock may be weeks away.

New York-based rock sensation, King Falcon, is soaring to new heights in 2023 with the tremendous success of their tracks “Cadillac” and “Ready Set Go.” Hailed as a “ruddy good two-and-a-half-minute rock romp” by Guitar World Magazine, both songs have been making waves on popular streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. Additionally, they have received widespread airplay on Alternative Radio stations across the country. Riding high on this momentum, King Falcon is now gearing up for an electrifying summer and fall tour as they prepare to release their highly-anticipated self-titled debut album this fall.

The band’s energetic live performances have captivated fans in their hometown of NYC and surrounding areas. Now, King Falcon is ready to take their frenetic stage presence on the road to showcase their talent to the rest of the nation. This tour presents an incredible opportunity for fans to experience their electrifying shows and get a taste of some brand new music. If you’re looking for an unforgettable night of pure rock and roll, be sure to join them on the Ready Set Go tour!

King Falcon Summer and Fall Tour Dates:

Sunday, 8/6 – The Rusty Nail – Ardmore, PA

Tuesday, 8/8 – The Mockbee – Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday, 8/9 – Mag Bar (Old Louisville) – Louisville, KY

Thursday, 8/10 – Melody Inn – Indianapolis, IN

Friday, 8/11 – Cork Town Tavern – Detroit, MI

Saturday, 8/12 – Coda/Tremont – Cleveland, OH

Saturday, 8/19 – Industry Lounge – Huntington, NY

Saturday, 10/28 – Industry Lounge – Huntington, NY

Friday, 11/3 – New Dodge Lounge – Hamtramck, MI

Saturday, 11/4 – Mulligan’s Pub – Grand Rapids, MI

Wednesday, 11/8 – Northside Tavern – Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, 11/11 – Mac’s Bar – Lansing, MI

Friday, 11/17 – Arlene’s Grocery – New York, NY

The Driving Force Behind King Falcon: Michael Rubin At the core of King Falcon is the creative genius of Michael Rubin, the lead guitarist, and vocalist. He, along with the dynamic rhythm section comprised of bassist James Terranova and drummer Tom Diognardi, delivers a seamless fusion of indie rock sensibilities with a classic rock swagger that is undeniably addictive. Drawing comparisons to iconic bands like The Strokes, The Struts, and Royal Blood, King Falcon’s music features infectious guitar riffage, soaring choruses, and soulful lead vocals.

From Funky Beginnings to Stardom King Falcon’s journey to stardom began in 2020 when they released the funky and irresistibly catchy single “Shake! Shake! Shake!” Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the band utilized the time to their advantage and sent their unreleased song, “When The Party Is Over,” to various record labels. Their efforts paid off when Mascot Records took notice and signed them to their roster. In 2022, King Falcon released “When The Party Is Over” as they geared up for a remarkable comeback.

Anticipating a New Single and Album Release Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of King Falcon’s forthcoming single and music video, which is set to drop in late August. The band’s self-titled full-length album is scheduled for release on October 27th. Produced by the renowned Marshall Altman (known for his work with Citizen Cope, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Mark Broussard) and mixed by the 12-time Grammy-nominated engineer and producer Mark Needham (famous for his collaborations with The Killers, Imagine Dragons, and The Airborne Toxic Event), this album promises to be a groundbreaking addition to the rock music scene.

If you’re craving an electrifying live experience filled with powerful guitar solos, catchy hooks, and a dose of pure rock energy, don’t miss King Falcon’s Ready Set Go tour. Make sure to mark your calendars for a night of unforgettable music and join the celebration as they prepare to unveil their highly-anticipated debut album this fall.

King Falcon Lineup:

Michael Rubin: Lead Guitar and Vocals

James Terranova: Bass

Tom Diognardi: Drums

Don’t miss out on the chance to witness King Falcon’s rise to stardom! Get your tickets for their upcoming tour dates and be a part of the rock revolution that’s taking the nation by storm.