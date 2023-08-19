Hailing from Newark, Khadijah is a singer/songwriter whose music can best be described as a blend of R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop, swirled together to create a fresh sound that combines catchy melodies as well as confident storytelling. Her soothing and seductive vibes draw inspiration from Doja Cat, Chris Brown, Lauryn Hill, Migos, Rihanna, Brandy, and Christina Aguilera.

“I’m an artist. When I’m recording in the studio, I free myself of all categorizations or boxes. I do what I want with my instrument, and it feels good to my soul.”

Jersey’s own Khadijah details the conundrum surrounding men with no money being the best sex partners. Joined by Saucy Santana, who cosigns her and the hot girl antics, the “JPAY” follow-up is sure to be a hit with the gurrwwwlss.

“Broke” is produced by Gramps The Producer.