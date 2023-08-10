Singer/songwriter Games We Play — aka Emmyn Calleiro — has announced that he will be releasing his highly anticipated debut full-length album, Life’s Going Great, on October 6th via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2. Pre-order/pre-save options can be found here.

On Life’s Going Great, Calleiro shares, “The record is a snapshot of how my life has been for the past year. I’ve gotten to do things I’ve only ever DREAMED of doing while simultaneously going through the hardest challenges I’ve ever had.”

In addition to the album announcement, Games We Play has released his vulnerable new single, “too young.” It is accompanied by an emotionally-charged music video which can be found below. It follows up the recently-released “All My Untalented Friends (Ooo La La)” as a taste of what’s to come from the new album.

“‘too young.’ is the most important song I’ve ever made. I’ve never made anything that makes me feel like this; honest and vulnerable. I’m really excited for you to hear this, but also very very nervous,” Calleiro adds on the new single.

In support of the LP, Games We Play will embark on his first-ever North American headline run, the Life’s Going Great Tour. It kicks off on October 13th in Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, stops at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on October 21st -22nd, and concludes on November 18th in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn. Additionally, JUTES and Ultra Q join the tour as support.

Tour Dates:

with support from JUTES and Ultra Q

October 13, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

October 14, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

October 15, 2023 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

October 18, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 24, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

October 25, 2023 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

October 27, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

October 28, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

October 29, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

October 31, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

November 01, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

November 03, 2023 – Washington, DC – Atlantis

November 04, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

November 05, 2023 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

November 07, 2023 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

November 09, 2023 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

November 10, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

November 11, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Beacham

November 14, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rockhouse

November 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

November 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

November 18, 2023 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

*Festival Appearance