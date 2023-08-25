Wasting no time following the release of the Cheakaity-assisted single “Treat,” DC-based eclectic ensemble DuPont Brass unloads “I Deserve It.” An anthem for those who live by the mantra “work hard, play hard,” this song is an effortless mix of boom bap, top-tier lyrical ability, edgy horn accents, and harmonies reminiscent of Sleepy Brown.

“This record is a musical reminder that no matter what your goals in life may be you deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labor when you put in the work. It’s flashy and braggadocious as well as motivational,” says the group in a statement to the press about their latest drop.

Coining Eclectic Soul, which mixes the genres of Jazz, Hip-Hop, and R&B, DuPont Brass is a brass-driven supergroup. Birthed by five music majors from Howard University trying to raise money for tuition during the Christmas season, they’ve grown into a 9-piece ensemble consisting of brass, a rhythm section, and vocalists. Gaining popularity from playing at local Metro stations, they began to professionally play for weddings, banquets, and other private events.

Thanks to the foundation laid in their earlier years, the collective has had the opportunity to perform in conjunction with the D.C. Jazz Festival, The Washington Performing Arts Society, The Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, and The National Cannabis Festival. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, last year they made their local television debut by way of the PBS broadcast show “DMV The Beat” on WHUT.

Prepare for their ‘Summer Vibes’ Tour stop in a city near you by streaming “I Deserve It” on your preferred DSP below via United Masters.