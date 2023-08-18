Dheezy x Bizarre – “Knockin At Ya Door”
Australia’s finest, Dheezy representing the EDS Crew and Detroit’s own Bizarre of D-12 team up to bring fans worldwide the “Killah Kombo” EP. The 6 track EP features D-12 (Kuniva & Swifty McVay), Obie Trice and production from multi-platinum producer K.E. on the Track. “Knockin At Ya Door”, is the latest single off the “Killah Kombo” EP. “Killah Kombo” is out now wherever music is streamed and can also be found alongside merch, new music updates and more at WWW.KILLAHKOMBO.COM