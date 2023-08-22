Today CItizen is showcasing their new single and video for “Hyper Trophy”, by far the bands most ambitious video to date. Directed by guitarist Mason Mercer, the accompanying video finds the band in the middle of an undefined pursuit.

“On Calling The Dogs it truly is the most excited and energized the band has been in a really long time,” guitarist Nick Hamm says. “This album makes me feel like I’m 19 again — it’s like therapy or something. It sent a lightning bolt through everybody that worked on it. We’re ready to go.”

Across 11 tracks, Calling The Dogs explores a range of moods, styles and themes with each song as memorable as the last. The album’s first single, “If You’re Lonely,” is the kind of upbeat singalong anthem fans should expect to belt out at shows for years to come. Tracks like “Hyper Trophy” and “Can’t Take It Slow” show that Citizen can still put out unforgettable melodies over dance-worthy rhythms, while others (like “When I Let You Down”) lean more into timeless classics bordering on garage rock. As a whole, it’s as intense and energetic of an experience as the band has ever released.

Calling The Dogs pre-orders are still available, and tickets for the bands upcoming dates across the US, UK and Europe can be found here.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit

November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar

November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees

November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade

November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat

November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw

November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy

November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust

February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, DEN – Beta

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo