Across 11 tracks, Calling The Dogs explores a range of moods, styles and themes with each song as memorable as the last. The album’s first single, “If You’re Lonely,” is the kind of upbeat singalong anthem fans should expect to belt out at shows for years to come. Tracks like “Hyper Trophy” and “Can’t Take It Slow” show that Citizen can still put out unforgettable melodies over dance-worthy rhythms, while others (like “When I Let You Down”) lean more into timeless classics bordering on garage rock. As a whole, it’s as intense and energetic of an experience as the band has ever released.
Calling The Dogs pre-orders are still available, and tickets for the bands upcoming dates across the US, UK and Europe can be found here.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego
October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville
October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit
November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar
November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin
November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees
November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw
November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
November 22, 2023 – Pittsburg, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy
November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church
February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House
February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX
February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36
February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust
February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, DEN – Beta
February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta
February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo