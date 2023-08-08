Today, Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter Carly Pearce has announced that she will be hitting the road for her North American headlining tour, “Country Music Made Me Do It Tour” this fall.

The headlining run will kick off on October 5th at The Town Hall in New York City, and the 10+ city run will hit cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on November 18th in Detroit, Michigan. Support for the tour will come from Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis.

In tandem with the tour announcement, Pearce also has announced that she will be releasing her new single, “Country Music Made Me Do It” on August 11th via Big Machine Records. The single is an upbeat, cheeky love letter to the country music genre and chronicles Pearce’s long standing relationship with country music and the impact it has had on her life.

Check out her announced tour dates below and pre-save the new single here.

Tour dates:

October 5, 2023 New York, NY The Town Hall^

October 6, 2023 Boston, MA House of Blues^

October 7, 2023 Silver Spring, MD The Filmore^

October 12, 2023 Madison, WI The Sylvee*

October 13, 2023 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre*

October 14, 2023 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino+

October 20, 2023 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues^

October 21, 2023 Augusta, GA Miller Theater^

October 27, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern^

November 1, 2023 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre^

November 2, 2023 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center^

November 18, 2023 Detroit, MI The Fillmore ^

^Adam Doleac

*Hannah Ellis

+No support