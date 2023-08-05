Beginning a new chapter in his musical journey and just before the temperature takes a dip, Sunshine State rising star Bachi serenades a special someone he simply addresses as “Boo.” The funky fun Pop-leaning love letter, produced by Jehf Slaps, finds the talented songwriter and vocalist laying it all on the line to get the attention of his crush. Inducing feelings of nostalgia, it’s guaranteed to get your head bopping and heart throbbing.

“This song feels like Summer. I wanted to sonically capture young love and I believe that’s exactly what we accomplished,” says the Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins mentee about his EARMILK premiered single.

Bachi is a breath of fresh air to the Florida music scene. Representing Tallahassee, the FAMU alum is always breaking barriers with his versatility. Throughout his career, he has garnered hundreds of placements including syncs in NBA 2K, Beats by Dre, and Netflix. With an impressive catalog, he’s been a maverick in media gracing the pages of culturing-defining platforms like BET and MTV. Making waves with his upbeat melodies and relatable charisma, he is sure to become your go-to artist for one reason or another.

Released via RMG Ampily/EMPIRE. Bachi is part of Close Company.