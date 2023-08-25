ASKING ALEXANDRIA have spent the past 15 years garnering two #1 albums, four RIAA Gold-certified singles and a #1 Active Rock radio-charting single among several Top 10-landing hits. The band have established themselves as one of the most important rock groups of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Slipknot, Godsmack, and Korn; co-headlining with Nothing More and Black Veil Brides and later this month The HU; and headlining multiple head-turning treks, breathlessly reported on in numerous magazine cover stories.

On their new album WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? that’s out today (August 25) via BETTER NOISE MUSIC, ASKING ALEXANDRIA— Danny Worsnop (vocals), Ben Bruce (lead guitar), Cameron Liddell (guitar), Sam Bettley (bass), and James Cassells(drums)—offer reverence to touchstone icons like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Queen, with a relentless urgency harkening back to their early days as hard-partying Warped Tour upstarts. It’s available now via digital download or physically on CD, cassette, or multiple color vinyl at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfh.

The new album was produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Deftones, Metallica) and Will Borza. The album is a culmination of the band’s career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the band’s trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection. Its first official radio single “Psycho” was launched in June alongside the heavy-hitting track “Bad Blood.” “Psycho” was the #1 Most Added and #1 Most Increased Played Track at Active Rock radio for two consecutive weeks and is currently charting in the Top 10 at #7. It followed the May release of WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?’s debut track “Dark Void” which has over 1.6 million video views and more than 10 million streams to date.

Today the band shares a new music video for the album’s anthemic track “Let Go” which was directed by Wombat.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA Tour Dates:

8/30 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port #

9/1 Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum #

9/2 Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma *

9/3 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall #

9/5 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern #

9/7 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live #

9/8 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall #

9/9 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

9/11 New York, NY – Terminal 5 #

9/12 Boston, MA – House of Blues #

9/13 Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center #

9/15 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center #

9/16 Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial #

9/17 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom #

9/19 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive #

9/20 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit #

9/22 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center #

9/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life *

9/25 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory #

9/26 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre #

9/27 Ashwaubenon, WI – EPIC Event Center #

9/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/ Eagles Club #

9/30 Maplewood, MN – The Myth #

10/1 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove Event & Concert Venue

10/3 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium #

10/4 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union #

10/7 Las Vegas, NV – The Industrial Sound #

10/8 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern #

# “Psycho Thunder Tour” with The HU, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36

* Festival Date