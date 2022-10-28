Chicago’s Heily Beatz follows up his latest hit, “Blunts and LSD,” with another big splash in dance with his new single “Traps” featuring Randy Traps. To establish his title of “king of the underground,” Heily teams up with Randy with a unique cross-genre style of hip-hop and EDM about perspectives. Stream it below.

“Traps” is an auditory marvel that puts the spotlight on Heily’s production expertise and creativity. The track encompasses a little bit of everything, from heavenly female vocal echoes to thundering bass drops. “The collision of tear out and calm melodies is symbolism for the roller coaster of a complex relationship,” said Heily Beatz about the new hit.

Releasing his debut project seven years ago, Heily has exponentially grown his influence on Chicago’s music scene with his experimental production. Heily’s toothy grin and friendly demeanor have helped him form close collaborative musical relationships, including R&B artist Morgan Gold as her touring DJ. After the listen, follow Heily Beatz on social media for up-to-the-minute updates.

Check out “Traps” below.