Professional Football player-turned-recording artist Charisma Mufasa has been on the rise the last couple of years with his surprisingly-impressive wordplay, flashy and magnetic appeal. Embarking on a 2022 takeover, the Atlanta native looks to approach the throne with the release of the aggressive new visual for the latest single “Can’t Be Stopped.” Stream it here via Lionhearted Marketing Group and watch the new visual below.

In the Global Films-directed video, Mufasa in the brightest jewelry, fresh kicks, orange Lambo and pockets full of cash proves that he is about to ransack the rap game and there is nothing anyone can do about it. His lyrics are fast-paced, inciteful, gritty but exciting as he speaks on his plans to address the biggest stars and haters and claim the top spot. Accompanied by two curvaceous servants and a squad of on-go goons, Mufasa roams the streets and apartments, making himself very noticeable for the opps that he eagerly awaits to confront but nowhere to be found. A perfect title for the track, “Can’t Be Stopped” is the first single from Mufasa of 2022.

The video and song follow Charisma Mufasa previously released hit, “Caveman.” “Can’t Be Stopped” prepares fans for Mufasa forthcoming project, slated for a 2022 release — Mufasa best work yet. For newfound fans, the latest single is the perfect origin point to hop on the Charisma Mufasa bandwagon. After you watch “Can’t Be Stopped,” continue to follow Mufasa and new music on social media.

