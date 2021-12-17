Before the real fun begins next year, Tebele leaves a lasting impression in a groovy new sound to close out 2021.

Began creating music at a young age, today, a New York recording artist Leo Tebele fueled by passion shines bright as one of most popular music’s most exciting new artists with the success of breakout tracks “Summer Boy” (2020). Eager to evolve into a mainstay artist in 2022, Leo Tebele drops an upbeat new groove to close out 2021, titled “Feeling Close.”

Equipped with an encyclopedic knowledge of music that spans many genres, Leo Tebele infuses pop, disco, and house to embody a hyper-catchy style which is deliberately executed on the upbeat single. On the new track, Leo Tebele meticulously crafts a multi-genre-inspired single symbolizing his love for an extensive array of music genres that expand well outside of electronic. Arguably his best record yet.

“Feeling Close” is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan. The song displays Leo’s original music combines live instrumentation with electronic elements to create his own unique sound. Tebele’s latest sets up the rising star’s forthcoming project, expected in 2022 on his own imprint. And with no shortage of shows to help his music reach the right audience and plenty of motivation found at the heart of Leo Tebele, he’s making himself an unequivocal stand-out for all the right reasons.

Check out the new single by Leo Tebele below.