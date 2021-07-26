Through the years, musicians, singers, and songwriters have written a number of songs espousing their love, or at least their interest in gambling, the psychology of gamblers, the dangers of gambling, or just simply a song using gambling terminology to make a deeper point about life. Some of these songs have gone down in the musical pantheon, as some of the best songs ever written, and they’ve been made by some of the most famous, and well-loved artists in music history.

With the recent rise in popularity of online casinos, the future of land-based casinos, and land-based gambling seems very uncertain, as many people interested in gambling, are far more likely to register an account on one of the numerous casino sites, rather than go through the hassle of driving, or traveling to land-based casinos.

With the decline in attendance of many land-based casinos, and the rise in popularity of online casinos, the future of these “gambling songs” seems bleak, as singing about pressing buttons on your home PC, is not nearly as compelling as singing about an old gambler, smoking his last cigarette on a train. With online casinos, you can access the latest casino games pretty easy. Roulette is one of those games and with Casimba Roulette you can have the best gaming experience.

So as we progress towards a digital future, let us give our respects to some of the most beautiful, and well respected songs of the past.

Ace of Spades by Motörhead

In 1980, English rock and heavy metal band, Motörhead came out their most critically and commercially celebrated album, Ace of Spades, an album which celebrates the rock’n’roll lifestyle that the band’s frontman and bassist, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister was known for. The most popular song from the album inevitably ended up being Ace of Spades, an ode to the casinos of the 70s, which at the time were being replaced by corporate casinos, which most people are familiar with today.

Ace of spades is one of Motörhead’s most famous songs, if not the most famous song, and was consistently played in concerts before Lemmy’s death of cancer in 2015.

The Gambler written by Don Schlitz

In 1976, Don Schlitz wrote one of the most famous gambling songs, The Gambler, which has since become one of the most famous songs, and while many people have covered the song, the most famous rendition is undoubtedly Kenny Rogers’ 1978 version. His version of the song was number 1 on the country charts, and crossed over into the pop charts, at a time when country rarely crossed over at all.

The song was also recorded by another legend of the country scene, and the music industry in general, Johnny Cash. Unfortunately, Johnny Cash’s version did not reach the heights of success that Rogers’ did, and while the man remains a legend, his version of the song remains largely forgotten by the general public.

Honorable Mentions

While these two are the most famous songs on the topic of gamblers, or gambling, they are not the only. Other rock, and pop groups have released songs worth hearing that deal with the topic. Some of the best ones include, The Jack by AC/DC, The Winner Takes It All, by ABBA, and The Card Cheat, by the Clash.