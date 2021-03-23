My first memory of Fearless is going to the store to buy it for my birthday which just so happened to fall on the same day the album was released. It was 11/11/08, I was newly 16, and Taylor was just a month shy of her 19th birthday. When I was listening to it repeatedly on my iPod in class and naively thinking I understood the experiences or related to the feelings she was singing about, Taylor was touring the world to promote her new record. There were vlog updates of her in Europe, MySpace blogs with many exclamation points to emphasize her excitement at how the album was doing, and grainy YouTube videos of performances at the smallest of radio stations across America. One might be wondering why these details are relevant, but context is important; it gives a better understanding of everything that followed since the record was released. It received universal critical acclaim, debuted #1 on Billboard, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, and eventually, it became the most awarded country album of all time.

Despite all of that success and it turning Swift into a household name, Fearless still feels like a secret between Taylor and her fans; a suspended moment in time where so many forged a parasocial yet lifelong bond with the singer. 13 years later and those 13 songs (and the 6 Fearless bonus tracks) are still as impactful as they were in 2008. With all of its pining and rose-coloured fairy tales, ‘Fearless’ as a body-of-work represents the sweet naiveté of an adolescent Swift, her captivating lyricism, and her ability to make her intimate moments and personal experiences feel universal and relatable. It’s quite poetic that 13 years later, she is choosing to release the new recordings of her sophomore record first rather than the new recordings of her debut. Some cynics say it’s a choice that is revenue-motivated but for me, someone who has been a fan of Taylor for almost half my life, I like to believe it’s because the ‘Fearless’ era, in particular, was the catalyst for everything that was to come. In the album booklet, Taylor defined what ‘fearless’ means to her and, in a way only she could foresee, penned her philosophy that she would fall back on during her career highs and lows over the next decade.

“To me, “FEARLESS” is not the absence of fear. It’s not being completely unafraid. To me, FEARLESS is having fears. FEARLESS is having doubts. Lots of them. To me, FEARLESS is living in spite of those things that scare you to death. FEARLESS is falling madly in love again, even though you’ve been hurt before. FEARLESS is walking into your freshman year of high school at fifteen. FEARLESS is getting back up and fighting for what you want over and over again… even though every time you’ve tried before, you’ve lost. It’s FEARLESS to have faith that someday things will change. FEARLESS is having the courage to say goodbye to someone who only hurts you, even if you can’t breathe without them. I think it’s FEARLESS to fall for your best friend, even though he’s in love with someone else. And when someone apologizes to you enough times for things they’ll never stop doing, I think it’s FEARLESS to stop believing them. It’s FEARLESS to say “you’re NOT sorry”, and walk away. I think loving someone despite what people think is FEARLESS. I think allowing yourself to cry on the bathroom floor is FEARLESS. Letting go is FEARLESS. Then, moving on and being alright…That’s FEARLESS too. But no matter what love throws at you, you have to believe in it. You have to believe in love stories and prince charmings and happily ever after. That’s why I write these songs. Because I think love is FEARLESS.”

Every week up until the release of the new recordings, we’ll be looking back at a few songs from the whimsical and powerful ‘Fearless’ & the deluxe edition. First, here’s some insight on the first four tracks on Swift’s second record: ‘Fearless’, ‘Fifteen’, ‘Love Story’, and ‘Hey Stephen’.

Fearless

(Taylor Swift, Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey)

Described by then-18-year-old Taylor Swift as a song about “the feelings present when a new relationship begins,” the title track of her second album is Swift’s idea of call-to-arms. Taylor is known for her ability to tell entire stories with just a few lyrics and ‘Fearless’ is proof of that. When discussing the inspiration behind the song in a conversation with her then-record label Big Machine Records she stated, “I think sometimes when you’re writing love songs, you don’t write them about what you’re going through at the moment, you write about what you wish you had. This song is about the best first date I haven’t had yet.” The country-pop title track of ‘Fearless’ is the heartbeat of the record; the concept of being fearless despite being terrified flickers throughout each song, weaving in and out of the stories Swift invites us to part of.

She’s known for her Easter eggs — whether it’s including an unreleased album title in a music video or giving a nod to a future album cover by wearing a braid in a promotional video. It first started with her debut record and its accompanying album booklet by capitalizing specific letters in her lyrics to spell out a word or a sentence, her cheeky way of pulling fans just a little bit closer to give them that extra bit of insight into her world and what inspired that particular song. For the song ‘Fearless’, the hidden message is ‘I Loved You Before I Met You’. Although the song is coded as a romantic one, one could argue that her secret message could be applied to her strongest relationships to date: the one she has with her fans.

Fifteen

(Taylor Swift)

It’s no secret by now that Taylor Swift has a redhead best friend named Abigail. ‘Fifteen’, the first of 8 songs on the Fearless tracklist written entirely by Swift, was inspired by Abigail, meeting at the start of their teens, and how grounded and comforting their friendship made Taylor feel. “I wrote this around the storyline of my best friend from high school, Abigail. I started everything with the line “Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind” and wrote everything else from that point, almost backwards. I just decided I really wanted to tell that story about our first year of high school because I felt in my freshman year, I grew up more than any year in my life so far.”

The secret message — “I Cried While Recording This” — gives listeners an understanding of both the importance of Swift’s friendship with Abigail and the impact it has had on her songwriting. Knowing what Swift & her friend went through in high school, she said the song is “sung as advice to the fifteen year old” version of her. At the time, the bridge in ‘Fifteen’ was one of Swift’s best; alluding to heartbreak and loss of innocence (“Abigail gave everything she had/To a boy who changed his mind/And we both cried”) and the desire as a teen to find the one who wants you just as much as you want them (“When all you wanted was to be wanted/Wish you could go back and tell yourself what you know now”). Equal parts vulnerable and comforting, out of all of the 100s of songs Taylor has released, ‘Fifteen’ is likely the most universal and relatable with Swift sounding like a fill-in older sister teaching her younger listeners what to expect and, most importantly, to remember to them that it’ll all be okay.

Love Story

(Taylor Swift)

A country version of Romeo and Juliet is something only Taylor Swift could do and that’s exactly what she did with her hit single ‘Love Story’. This is the song that perfectly translated over to pop radio, making non-country fans decide to give Swift a chance and helped encourage Taylor to use more and more pop influences with her country twang, and it more than paid off — spending 14 weeks in the top ten, winning awards like BMI’s Song of the Year, and selling more than 6.13 million copies to date.

With her rose-coloured glasses on, Taylor dreamed of a future where she existed in a fairytale, likely why she made the secret message of this track “Someday I’ll Find This”. She started the song with one line—”this love is difficult, but it’s real”—and built the entire song around it. Inspired by a guy she was dating who wasn’t her parent’s and friend’s first, second, or third choice of a boyfriend for Taylor, ‘Love Story’ weaves through a retelling of the famous Shakespearean love story, mirroring her own experiences with that of Romeo & Juliet. She told Big Machine Records that “When I wrote the ending to this song, I felt like it was the ending every girl wants to go with her love story. It’s the ending that I want. You want a guy who doesn’t care what anyone thinks, what anyone says. He just says, “Marry me, Juliet, I love you, and that’s all I know.” It’s sort of told in a character kind of thing, where it’s Romeo and Juliet, and it’s not me saying that I’m getting married or anything…but I think it’s fun to write about it.”

Taylor has always been a songwriter who easily fits into her character’s shoes (think of the con couple in ‘cowboy like me’, the tumultuous relationship in ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, or the Kennedy-inspired lovers in ‘Starlight’), and she’s been vocal about how she doesn’t need to be directly involved to write about a certain situation, but there’s always been something special about ‘Love Story’ and Swift’s untainted and youthful view on love.

Hey Stephen

(Taylor Swift)

To Taylor, Fearless means to write about a secret crush and using their name in a song, which is exactly what she does in ‘Hey Stephen’. Likely the most infectious song on the record, ‘Hey Stephen’ is a cheeky ode to a specific crush — Stephen Barker Liles from the country band Love and Theft, which just so happens to be the secret message for the song. For BMR, she stated “It’s someone who I’ve always been friends with and always kind of had a thing for…and he doesn’t know. It’s always fun for me to put something on the album that is personal. Something I know I’m going to have to deal with when the record comes out.”

The song perfectly illustrates the invigorating feelings any teen has when they have an all-consuming crush. Throughout ‘Hey Stephen’ Swift gives a quiet, innocent plea (“All those other girls/Well, they’re beautiful/But would they write a song for you?”), declaring the reasons why she should be the one he chooses. This desire to be seen, loved, and accepted would become a through-line to so many of her songs, romantic or not, in tracks like Speak Now’s ‘Long Live’, Red’s ‘Come Back… Be Here’ or Folklore’s ‘Peace’. Although ‘Hey Stephen’ isn’t always on fans & critics top TS tracks, it does serve as a perfect glimpse into the narratives and themes she would go on to explore throughout the rest of her discography: the hope we all carry that one day we will be seen and understood by others.