New Jersey recording artist Che unveils the visual to his version of the Drake hit “Laugh Now Cry Later (Freestyle)”.

For the latest feature, shot by Allan OPM, Che hits the streets of London with his clever wordplay, high energy and refreshing appeal. Che is a promising new artist who has been making a lot of headway these past few years and it’s merely a matter of time before he drops his breakout hit to complete his ascent.

It appears Che has been on a freestyle run lately with “Laugh Now Cry Later (Freestyle)” follows his recent visual release “Who’s (Cover).” All leading up to a forthcoming project, currently untitled. Che’s latest is streaming on all DSPs. For more Che, follow the rising star on social media.

Watch “Laugh Now Cry Later (Freestyle)” now.