Emma Oliver Continues Viral Tirade With The Stunning “Sad Sometimes”

For Texas’ Emma Oliver, the path to the top has been a rollercoaster, but well worth the ride. The singer/songwriter drew viral attention with covering popular songs and now she is ready to make her own originals which we receive today in the debut song, titled, “Sad Sometimes.”

In her debut single, Emma Oliver enlists loyalties (Dan Stringer and Michael Kanne) behind the boards and talks about how it’s okay to feel sad and to sit with that emotion as it processes. Oliver shows her vulnerability with lyrics, singing, “You don’t want to see me hurt, But you already did your damage / When will you ever learn, No I don’t think that I can manage.”

She continues, “Don’t try to fix it, I’m not worth it, Cut ties, twist knives, I guess I deserved it / I will always be lonely when you’re next to me, I just wanna be sad, I just wanna be sad”

Emma Oliver is a unique recording artist. Shown in her 430k followers on Tik-Tok, she is energetic, goofy, extremely impressionable. “Sad Sometimes” concept is toxic relationships. She explains:

“I just want to be sad sometimes… is that too much to ask for? For the most part, I think people feel like sadness is a weakness,” Emma says. “They aren’t okay with sitting in their sad emotions and memories and instead fake happiness. I just want people to know it’s okay to be sad, to cry, to scream, to feel hurt. That’s what this song is about.”

The debut song sets up a promising debut album on the horizon. Available on Emma’s own accord, following the stream, feel free to follow Emma Oliver’s journey on Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok.

Listen here. “Sad Sometimes” is streaming now on Soundcloud.