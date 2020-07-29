Citizen Schraider Rides Around The City In New “2Ba Freestyle” Video

Introducing Citizen Schraider. A 24-year-old Haitian phenom emerging from the Dirty South with a unique style, magnetic presence and so much more. Today, the world gets its first look at the fast-rising star in the release of his stunning visual for the latest single, titled, “24Ba Freestyle.”

Directed by Dramafls, Schraider takes Miami by storm with his ride or die chick riding shotgun and his Schraider Gang following suit. Tearing up the pavement in the coldest Lambo, Citizen Schraider is electrifying with his trendy designer fabrics and sniper precise execution on the mic. If this is merely a freestyle, Schraider has definitely convinced fans that his music is something all-star studded. With Melody X Beatz on the beat.

Acknowledged by the music industry in 2019. Citizen Schraider built his reputation on stylistic raps, hyper-active energy and breakout songs “Lèm Avèl” and “Pa Rive.” His music’s popularity has resonated throughout the U.S. and Australia. With a promising debut project coming soon, “24Ba Freestyle” is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans. After the stream, feel free to follow the buzzworthy new artist on Instagram.

“24 Ba Freestyle” is streaming everywhere on Schraider Music Group. Watch the rising star’s latest visual now.